Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises 3.1% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $93.72 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

