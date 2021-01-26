Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,332. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

