Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Manchester Financial Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Manchester Financial Inc. cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises 8.4% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $83,000.

SCHX traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.53. 7,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,332. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $93.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

