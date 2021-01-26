Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 43.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 42.7% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

Schlumberger stock opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.