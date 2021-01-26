Sawyer & Company Inc Trims Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 80.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IP traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 138,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.57. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

