Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 200 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,742 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,500,649. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $181.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

