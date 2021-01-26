Sawyer & Company Inc Purchases 1,797 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555,694 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,465 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,447 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 304.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 974,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,331,000 after purchasing an additional 733,336 shares in the last quarter.

IVW traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $66.21. The company had a trading volume of 162,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,792. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.15. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

