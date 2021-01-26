Sawyer & Company Inc Increases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.47. The company had a trading volume of 43,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.59.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.