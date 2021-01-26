Sawyer & Company Inc Has $1.16 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 3,744.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CDW by 5.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 16.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.31. 7,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,336. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.43 and its 200 day moving average is $124.28. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

