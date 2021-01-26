Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Sasol alerts:

Shares of SSL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.96. 48,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,037. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sasol by 12.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,846,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 432,798 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sasol during the third quarter worth about $2,362,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sasol by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 179,900 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sasol by 152.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 200,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 121,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sasol by 54.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.