Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Shares of SSL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.96. 48,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,037. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
