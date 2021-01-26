Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes $353,000 Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 26.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 16,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,978. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $42.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

