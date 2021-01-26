Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 535 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $65.44. The company had a trading volume of 180,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,881,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $148.07 billion, a PE ratio of -589.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $73.68. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

