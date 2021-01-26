Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 11,500 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. International Game Technology makes up about 1.0% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 81.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after buying an additional 5,950,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,217,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 1,324.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,139,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after buying an additional 1,059,436 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,280,000.

Shares of IGT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. 18,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,959. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.34.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

