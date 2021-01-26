Sanders Morris Harris LLC Raises Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Datadog by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Datadog by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Datadog by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $141,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 35,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $3,521,166.83. Insiders sold 1,351,327 shares of company stock valued at $129,691,627 in the last three months. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DDOG traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.80. The stock had a trading volume of 22,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.64 and its 200 day moving average is $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,631.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DDOG. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.06.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.