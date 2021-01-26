Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Intuit by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in Intuit by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,494,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $374.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,611. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $398.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

