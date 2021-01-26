Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Redfin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Redfin by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Redfin by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.25. The company had a trading volume of 25,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.17. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $83.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -164.60 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $2,457,000.00. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,321 shares of company stock worth $8,400,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.