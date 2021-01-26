Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $317,000 Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 14.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 29,809.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,289 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 74.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth about $357,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.40. 4,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,257. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.28.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,969 shares of company stock valued at $89,344 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLUE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

