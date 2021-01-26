Sanders Morris Harris LLC Decreases Stock Position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,115,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,521 shares during the quarter. TherapeuticsMD makes up about 1.1% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 58.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 48.3% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 75.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 51,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,848. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $478.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 million. Research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.49.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD).

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.