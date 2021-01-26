Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 400 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. FMR LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,041 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,697,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,603 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,630,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,573,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.98. The company had a trading volume of 20,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,570. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.25 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.12.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 85,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $5,492,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $372,476.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at $406,495.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,226,590 shares of company stock worth $86,835,192. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

