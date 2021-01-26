Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 40,692 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 806.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,692 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.0% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $386.13. 46,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,974,968. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

