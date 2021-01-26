San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 81.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE SJT opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.05 million, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

