Salzgitter’s (SZGPY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZGPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Salzgitter from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

