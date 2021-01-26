salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,764,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $206.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.03. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $1,363,696.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,710 shares of company stock worth $24,201,071 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

