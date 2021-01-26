salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,996 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 2.9% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

salesforce.com stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.06. The company had a trading volume of 59,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.15 and a 200-day moving average of $231.03. The firm has a market cap of $205.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,592 shares of company stock valued at $25,524,938. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

