salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins Sells 5,487 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CRM traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $225.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,127,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477,425. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.03. The company has a market cap of $206.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,519,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.