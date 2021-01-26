Safran SA (SAF.PA) (SAF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA: SAF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/18/2021 – Safran SA (SAF.PA) was given a new €102.00 ($120.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Safran SA (SAF.PA) was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Safran SA (SAF.PA) was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Safran SA (SAF.PA) was given a new €134.00 ($157.65) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Safran SA (SAF.PA) was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Safran SA (SAF.PA) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Safran SA (SAF.PA) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Safran SA (SAF.PA) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Safran SA (SAF.PA) was given a new €122.00 ($143.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Safran SA (SAF.PA) was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Safran SA (SAF.PA) was given a new €154.00 ($181.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Safran SA (SAF.PA) was given a new €141.00 ($165.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Safran SA (SAF.PA) was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SAF traded down €1.40 ($1.65) on Monday, reaching €110.55 ($130.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €116.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €103.07. Safran SA has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

