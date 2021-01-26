Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.16

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.16 and traded as high as $6.96. Safeguard Scientifics shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 92,526 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $142.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 528.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 699.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (NYSE:SFE)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

