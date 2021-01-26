Safe Haven (SHA) Hits Market Cap of $6.09 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $712,741.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.86 or 0.00433627 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

