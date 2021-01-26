RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €41.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RTL Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.61 ($45.42).

RTL Group has a twelve month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a twelve month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

