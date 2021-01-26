RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. RPT Realty posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

NYSE RPT traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $9.46. 11,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,504. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the third quarter worth $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the third quarter worth $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the third quarter worth $111,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.