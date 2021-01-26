RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. RPT Realty posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RPT Realty.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

NYSE RPT traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $9.46. 11,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,504. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the third quarter worth $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the third quarter worth $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the third quarter worth $111,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.