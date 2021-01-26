Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 528 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in KBR were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 850,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in KBR by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBR opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $32.26.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

