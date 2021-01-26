Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 200 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $3,546,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.13 and a 200-day moving average of $78.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.63.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

