Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 200 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $3,546,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of LYB stock opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.13 and a 200-day moving average of $78.09.
In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.63.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
