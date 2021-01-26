Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

PNW stock opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.43.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.78.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

