Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.74.

AVGO stock opened at $464.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $436.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $470.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,333 shares of company stock valued at $106,085,379. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

