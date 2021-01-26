Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 1,935 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,670 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,608,593,000 after buying an additional 238,082 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 27.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after buying an additional 572,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,558,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,600,000 after buying an additional 146,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 249.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,265,000 after buying an additional 1,594,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $139,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,447.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $96,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,004. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $146.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.41 and a 200 day moving average of $133.50. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

