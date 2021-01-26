ROOBEE Trading 4.4% Lower This Week (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $272,887.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00011107 BTC.
- Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.85 or 0.00371683 BTC.
- Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Mithril (MITH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000615 BTC.
- Ubex (UBEX) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
ROOBEE Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “
Buying and Selling ROOBEE
ROOBEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.