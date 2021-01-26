Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.38

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 11525244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

RYCEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

