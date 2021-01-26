Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has C$72.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$63.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RCI.B. CIBC upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.09.

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$62.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$46.81 and a 52 week high of C$67.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$60.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.83.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

