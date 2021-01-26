Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Announces Earnings Results

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Rockwell Automation updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.70-9.10 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.70-9.10 EPS.

NYSE:ROK traded down $10.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.91. 66,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,280. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $268.91.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $267.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.47.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 698 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total value of $174,444.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,463 shares of company stock worth $19,609,509 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

