RM plc (RM.L) (LON:RM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $198.52

RM plc (RM.L) (LON:RM)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.52 and traded as high as $231.00. RM plc (RM.L) shares last traded at $223.00, with a volume of 81,038 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 198.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 196.74. The firm has a market cap of £187.04 million and a P/E ratio of 13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.97.

In related news, insider Paul Dean bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.19) per share, for a total transaction of £33,600 ($43,898.62).

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

