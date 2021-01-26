Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,205,000 after purchasing an additional 387,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 326,387 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,744,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,763,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,730,000 after purchasing an additional 197,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $417,670.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,821 shares of company stock valued at $892,064 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

