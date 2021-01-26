RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$20.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REI.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of TSE:REI.UN opened at C$17.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.12, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.12. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.41 and a 12 month high of C$27.82.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

