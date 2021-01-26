Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,000 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RIO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oddo Bhf reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,468.46 ($71.45).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) stock opened at GBX 5,908 ($77.19) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33). The company has a market cap of £73.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,765.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,001.02.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

