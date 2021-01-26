Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Trading 1.2% Higher

Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,130 ($27.83) and last traded at GBX 2,100 ($27.44). 6,370 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 5,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,075 ($27.11).

The company has a market capitalization of £158.35 million and a PE ratio of 12.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,041.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,882.94.

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:RIII)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Rights & Issues Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rights & Issues Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.