Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) PT Raised to $41.00 at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of RHUHF stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $30.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

