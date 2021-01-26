Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.64

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 17392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $231.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $59,705.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,109.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.1% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,318,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after acquiring an additional 960,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after acquiring an additional 316,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 171,673.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 115,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 114,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 960,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 88,645 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.