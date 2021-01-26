Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

RBBN opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $231.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $59,705.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,534 shares in the company, valued at $241,109.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.