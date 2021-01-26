REVV (REVV) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.79 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, REVV has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One REVV token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. REVV has a market cap of $19.09 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00052371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00128580 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00284045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00071642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00069820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00037300 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,721,938 tokens. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

