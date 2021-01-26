Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $42.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.95.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $38.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, Director Hadley Mullin sold 4,868,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $96,143,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,945,556 shares of company stock worth $221,839,105 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Revolve Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 3,351.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.