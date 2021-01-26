Reviewing McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) and MPM Technologies (OTCMKTS:MPML)

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) and MPM Technologies (OTCMKTS:MPML) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for McEwen Mining and MPM Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 MPM Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

McEwen Mining currently has a consensus target price of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 202.38%. Given McEwen Mining’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than MPM Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares McEwen Mining and MPM Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining $117.02 million 3.27 -$59.75 million ($0.17) -5.51 MPM Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MPM Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than McEwen Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.3% of MPM Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares McEwen Mining and MPM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining -140.63% -16.86% -12.95% MPM Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

McEwen Mining has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MPM Technologies has a beta of 31.51, indicating that its stock price is 3,051% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MPM Technologies beats McEwen Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About MPM Technologies

MPM Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, supplies, and services air pollution control systems for environmental and industrial companies in the United States and internationally. The company provides air pollution control systems by utilizing wet and dry scrubbers, wet electrostatic precipitators, and venturi absorbers that control air pollution. It also involves in the development and commercialization of Skygas, a waste-to-energy process that converts solid and semi-solid wastes into a clean-burning medium BTU gas that can be used for steam production for electric power generation, as well as for downstream conversion into chemicals. The company's Skygas technology is used for the disposal and gasification of carbonaceous wastes, such as municipal solid waste, municipal sewage sludge, pulp and paper mill sludge, auto fluff, medical waste, and used tires. It has a strategic alliance with Foton Technologies, LLC to develop projects to produce power, chemicals, and liquid fuels utilizing Skygas gasification-derived syngas. The company was formerly known as Montana Precision Mining, Ltd. and changed its name to MPM Technologies, Inc. in August 1995. MPM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Spokane Valley, Washington. MPM Technologies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Carbon Cycle Investments, LLC.

